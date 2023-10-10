WWE Raw rating for the Fastlane fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.557 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.511 million average. Raw delivered a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.48 rating.

Powell’s POV: A minor increase in viewership, yet a drop in the key demo. They are playing up next week’s Raw as the season premiere and have loaded up the lineup, so we’ll see if it leads to a bump in the numbers. The October 10, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.824 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic.