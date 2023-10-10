TKO sets date for third quarter financial report and conference call

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that it will release its third quarter financial report on Tuesday, November 7.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its third quarter 2023 results after market hours on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.

Powell’s POV: Selfishly, I’m pleased that TKO is holding afternoon calls as opposed to the early morning calls that WWE had been doing. It will be very interesting to see who will take over the role of reading through the financial report now that “Mr. Excitement” Frank A Riddick III exited the company at the end of last month. All kidding aside, I am looking forward to hearing how TKO will structure its calls compared to what we heard from the WWE crew over the years.