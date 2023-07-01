AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-AEW World Champion MJF in action

-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Miro in action

Powell’s POV: CM Punk will be on commentary for Joe vs. Strong. Collision was taped on Thursday in Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. The show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. With WWE Money in the Bank earlier in the day and it being a holiday weekend, I will not be doing a live review this week. My report will be available at some point on delay. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).