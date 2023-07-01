WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The card for today’s premium live event in London

What's happening...

July 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on today in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Trish Stratus)

-Gunther vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of MITB as the show streams live on Peacock at 2CT/3ET in North America. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will host same day Dot Net Triple Threat audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

