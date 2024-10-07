No AEW Collision episode this week

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There will not be a new edition of AEW Collision on TNT this weekend. The show is not listed on onscreen guides.

Powell’s POV: With WrestleDream taking place on Saturday night, the company would have needed to move Collision to a different night or have a Saturday afternoon start time. I’m surprised they haven’t found a way to push the show back to late afternoon with the idea of turning the pre-show into an episode of Collision.