WWE Bad Blood results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Bad Blood

Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Streamed live October 5, 2024 on Peacock

WWE Bad Blood Countdown Show Notes

-There was a high-speed video of the Hell in a Cell structure being constructed. Separate shots aired of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and The Bloodline…

-The countdown show was hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts. Peter Rosenberg checked in while standing outside the host venue with a group of fans.

-Jackie Redmond stood backstage and spoke about the Hell in a Cell match. Redmond threw to Cathy Kelley, who was in another part of the backstage area and also spoke about the HIAC match.

-The video package on CM Punk’s dog Larry aired. Punk spoke of the importance of rescuing dogs (amen!) and plugged the PAWS animal shelter in Chicago. He noted that Larry is named after “The Wolf Man” Larry Talbot. Punk spoke about some dogs being forgotten misfits and said that’s what Larry is. Punk spoke about Drew McIntyre stealing the bracelet and using Larry to make things extremely personal. Punk said he hopes to end McIntyre’s career to show that it’s a line you do not cross.

Powell’s POV: Hey, this gives me an excuse to plug my favorite group MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue. My dogs Obi and Ani are both MidAmerica alums and I can’t say enough good things about the rescue and how they went above and beyond to get Ani the medical attention she needed even after we brought her home. Our girl is healthy and strong today thanks to the rescue.

-Jackie Redmond’s sit-down interview with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio aired. Morgan said Ripley would have no more excuses when she beats Ripley for the third and final time.

-Cathy Kelley’s sit-down interview with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax was shown. She recalled gunning for Bayley and Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship. Kelley asked Jax about leaving the company. Jax said it was probably the best thing that ever happened to her. She said it helped restore her passion and love for wrestling. She said she felt like she was able to reset and now she’s the best Nia Jax ever.