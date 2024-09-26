TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Naomichi Marufuji, Asuka, Damian Priest, Buddy Matthews, Marianna Komlos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian for a shot at the TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B grade. Our poll hosting website had technical issues over the weekend, so we were unable to run polls for Smackdown and AEW Collision.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 56 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naomichi Marufuji is 46.

-Asuka (Kanako Urai) is 43.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martinez) is 42.

-Buddy Matthews (Matthew Adams) is 36. He worked as Buddy Murphy in WWE.

-Ortiz (Miguel Molina) is 33.

-The late Marianna Komlos died at age 35 on September 26, 2004 after a battle with breast cancer. She worked as “Mrs. Cleavage” in the Beaver Cleavage skits WWE.