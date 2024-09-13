What's happening...

WWE Bad Blood lineup: The latest card for next month’s premium live event

September 13, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bad Blood event that will be held on Saturday, October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Nia Jax defends the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: Jax will face the person who wins the Jax and Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi and Bayley tag team match that will be held on Friday’s Smackdown. I will be covering Bad Blood live as it streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

