AEW Rampage results (9/13): Murphy’s review of The Conglomeration vs. Dark Order, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti, Saraya and Harley Cameron vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 162)

Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Aired live September 13, 2024 on TNT

Rampage opened with Excalibur checking in on commentary, joined by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard. The Dark Order made their way to the ring for the opening match…

1. “The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. Good action from both teams early in the match. The Dark Order did a comedy spot where Uno or Reynolds would hold one of the babyfaces for Silver to hit them, but Silver would miss and hit his partners each time. Briscoe went for Froggy Bow on Silver early but was shoved off the top rope by Reynolds. Reynolds held the advantage over Briscoe as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Briscoe made the hot tag to O’Reilly who cleaned house. O’Reilly and Cassidy hit Reynolds with a series of kicks. The Dark Order took over on Cassidy and had him down for a near fall until O’Reilly made the save. Briscoe dove onto The Dark Order on the floor. Back in the ring, Cassidy hit an Orange Punch on Reynolds. Briscoe followed up with the Jay Driller for the win.

“The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver in about 10:04.

Don’s Take: This was straightforward and fun as I get a kick of Mark Briscoe’s over-the top act. I do think O’Reilly has a singles run in him, but Cassidy has settled in nicely despite his feud with Chris Jericho over a backpack. And before anyone says anything, I thought the overemphasis on a friendship bracelet in the Drew McIntyre-CM Punk feud was a bit much as well. The Dark Order are who they are at this point.

Lexy Nair was backstage with ROH Tag Team Champions, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, in addition to Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of the Undisputed Kingdom. Taven and Bennett talked about always having to deal with the Von Erichs and challenged Rhodes and Guevara to a match without honor. Taven said the Rhodes family had no honor, causing Rhodes to slap him. Rhodes said to never mention his family and challenged Taven and Bennett to a Bunkhouse Brawl at next Saturday’s Collision from Springfield, Massachusetts.

2. Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade. Renegade got a couple of hope spots in but this was all Kamille who finished Renegade off with an inverted back breaker into a reverse slam. [C]

Kamille defeated Robyn Renegade in 3:19.

Don’s Take: I watched a bit of Kamille in the NWA and am excited to see how she develops here. Admittedly, Mercedes Mone’s act is a bit flat right now, but it gives Kamille the platform to build her character. I think we’re in for a treat if and when they decide to have her breakout on her own, though her promo skills need some work.

Interim EVP, Christopher Daniels was backstage and announced that he accepted Jack Perry’s open challenge, with the TNT Championship on the line Saturday night on Collision.

3. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Beef (w/Anthony Henry). The two exchanged blows in the early going as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Beef maintained the majority of the offense coming out of the break. Taven and Bennett attacked Henry on the outside. Beef intervened and stropped the attack but was met by a high knee strike in the ring by Strong for the win.

Roderick Strong defeated Beef in about 7:51.

Don’s Take: A straightforward win for Strong until his next mid-card program. Beef showed good intensity and the crowd got behind him. He actually reminds me a little of Stan Hansen with his build and his punch delivery.

Vincent and Dutch cut a promo from what looked like a wedding chapel. Not much to the promo until Dutch said “House of Black” to end the promo. I’ll assume that match is coming down the line.

4. Saraya and Harley Cameron vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle. Saraya and Cameron worked over Belle for the first several minutes until she made the hot tag to Kay. Kay got some brief offense in but was taken over by the heel team. Cameron hit a shining wizard and went for the pin but Saraya had blind tagged herself in. Saraya hit her Night Cap finisher for the win.

Saraya and Harley Cameron defeated Allysin Kay and Marti Belle in 3:38.

After the match, Jamie Hayter came out. Saraya rolled out of the ring as Hayter hit Cameron…

Don’s Take: I’ve enjoyed Belle’s and Kay’s work in other companies so I’m a bit surprised they were essentially used as enhancement talent. I continue to see some potential with Cameron, as her chemistry with Saraya is entertaining. If they’re entertaining a split, she may also be able to play the babyface role well.

5. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. Action Andretti (w/Lio Rush, Leyla Hirsch). Shockingly, Don Callis did not join the commentary team. Takeshita held the offense for most of the opening segment until the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

Andretti made a comeback with both men staying fairly even. Takeshita finished off Andretti with a knee strike followed by a Raging Fire brain buster for the win.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Action Andretti in 11:50.

Takeshita and Callis celebrated as Rampage went off the air…

Don’s Take: This was the fast-paced match you likely thought it would be and a solid TV main event. I continue to wish Takeshita would be used more prominently, but I’ll take what I can get at this stage.

A decent episode of Rampage. It’s no longer four matches – it’s five, with a mixed bag of squash matches and mid-card goodness. It still remains to be seen what the future of this show holds when the new TV deal is eventually announced.

That’s all for now. I’ll be back tomorrow night with a review of Collision. Until then!