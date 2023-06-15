AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring MJF vs. Adam Cole in an eliminator match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 832,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 903,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.30 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. These have to be considered disappointing numbers considering that the show was not opposed by the NBA or NHL playoffs. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.46 rating on USA Network. The June 15, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 761,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Road Rager themed edition.