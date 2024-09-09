WWE Raw moving to two hours for the end of its run on USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It was announced during Monday’s Raw that the show will revert to being two hours in length starting October 7 through the final episode on USA Network on December 30. Raw will continue to start at 7CT/8ET.

Powell’s POV: It was not made clear whether the show will remain two hours in length once it moves to Netflix in January. My best guess is that this is part of the extension agreement that WWE made to air Raw on USA Network after the five-year media rights contract expired. Netflix didn’t want to launch Raw until January, so Raw was left without a home until that three-month extension was reached with USA Network.