WWE Speed – Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria in a quarterfinal match in the eight-woman tournament to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Sky won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Naomi vs. Blair Davenport quarterfinal match. The other side of the bracket has Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane, and Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven in quarterfinal matches. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.