Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins (a/k/a The Boys) file a lawsuit against AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kevin Kelly (Kevin Foote), Brandon Tate, and Brendan Tate filed a lawsuit against AEW on August 30. The Wrestling News reports that the trio are seeking to void the arbitration clause of their AEW talent contracts while also requesting that a judge certify a class-action suit against the company for misclassifying its wrestling talent as independent contractors, rather than employees. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Stephen P. New and Benjamin Baer on August 30 in the Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas.

Kelly is also seeking monetary damages pertaining to his claim that AEW breached his contract and interfered with ability to find work elsewhere. Kelly is also seeking monetary damages from Ian Riccaboni. Kelly claims that Riccaboni defamed him on social media after accusing him of being a member of QAnon.

Attorney New issued the following statement to The Wrestling News: “I applaud the bravery of these Plaintiffs in bringing this long-overdue action, challenging the mis-classification of pro-wrestlers as independent contractors instead of employees. We know we are in for a long, hard fight, but in the end, I believe justice always prevails.” Read more at The Wrestling News.

Powell’s POV: The dispute between Kelly and Riccaboni has been well documented. It’s a shame because they were friends at one time and I recall Riccaboni strongly praising the role that Kelly played in his career when I interviewed him for a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. The Tate Twins were released by AEW and Tony Khan stated shortly thereafter that they were let do due to missing shows. The Tates disputed Khan’s statement via social media and pointed to issues they had with the AEW travel department over being booked to fly out of Nashville rather than their home airport in Knoxville. AEW has yet to comment on the lawsuit, though hopefully Tony Khan will be asked about it during his AEW All Out media call on Thursday.