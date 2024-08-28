AEW All In poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view event received an A grade from 49 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-54 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American/International Championship finished a distant second with 14 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B+ grades during our AEW All In audio review for Dot Net Members. I agree with the choice of the readers for best match. The 2023 All In received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. We will be running polls coming out of WWE Bash in Berlin and NXT No Mercy this weekend.