AEW Dynamite results (8/28): Barnett’s live review of AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson addresses his future, Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 256)

Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center

Aired live August 28, 2024 on TBS

Excalibur opened the show on commentary and introduced some footage of the conclusion of Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson at All In London. Bryan will address his future later in the show. Also, Hangman Page will face Tomohiro Ishii, Jamie Hayter will face Harley Cameron, and Ricochet will be in his debut match against Kyle Fletcher.

In the arena, Jon Moxley made his entrance to some new music and wore an angry face on his way to the ring. Tony Schiavone interviewed him in the ring and asked him if everything was ok. Moxley said he hadn’t been doing a lot of talking lately, but he has been doing some thinking. He said he was looking to have a conversation with somebody who wasn’t there tonight, but was everything like him and nothing like him at the same time. He said they had to sort some things out. He directly addressed Darby Allin, and said he knows where to find him.

Moxley walked away and started to leave the ring, but came back and told Schiavone that he had to understand something. He told Schiavone that this company doesn’t belong to him anymore. Schiavone looked a bit confused as Moxley left.

Backstage, The Conglomeration was interviewed backstage with Tomohiro Ishii, Willow Nightingale, and Hook. Mark Briscoe spoke frantically about Ishii being in action later, and the rest of them being in an 8-man tag later tonight. Willow Nightingale announced that her match with Kris Statlander at All Out would be a Chicago Street Fight. They all headed off screen as Ishii’s match was up next.

Hangman Page made his ring entrance in the arena, followed by Tomohiro Ishii.

1. Hangman Page vs. Tomohiro Ishii: Both men met in the center ring and started trading forearms. It seemed like Hangman got the advantage, but Ishii gathered himself and fired right back. Eventually Ishii was staggered, but managed to hit the ropes and land a shoulder tackle. Hangman popped back to his feet and they started trading chops. This continued in a stalemate as the show went into break…[c

My Take: I assume Jon Moxley was addressing Tony Khan since he’s always in Schiavone’s ear? I’m intrigued where they are going with this new Moxley, as he’s needed a bit of reboot for a minute now.