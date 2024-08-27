AEW Collision rating: AEW All In go-home show, plus All In countdown special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 442,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

-The AEW All In countdown special that aired after Collision delivered 206,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous episode had 406,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demo. The competition will only get more challenging with the return of college football. One year earlier, the August 26, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 552,000 viewers with a 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic.