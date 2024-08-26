What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s No Mercy go-home show

August 26, 2024

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Wren Sinclair vs. Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo in a six-person tag match

-Izzy Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

-“The Fatal Influence” Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows air Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

