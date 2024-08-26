WWE Raw in Providence, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Petey Williams, Steve Regal, Len Denton, David Young, Kylie Rae, Vince McMahon, Sho Funaki, Tino Sabbatelli, Moondog King, Bobby Duncum Jr., Bobby Shane, Ivan Koloff, Crash Holly, Rocky Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutal Pavilion. The show features the brand’s final push for Saturday’s WWE Bash in Berlin and the start of the tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship held by Bron Breakker. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW All In at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Providence, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Champaign, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Berlin, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Sioux Falls, as well as the WWE live events in Europe. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Brussels, Belgium Forest National today. There are no matches advertised on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Petey Williams is 43 today.

-Moondog King (Edward White) died on August 26, 2005 at age 56.

-Bobby Duncum Jr. was born on August 26, 1965. He died of an overdose on January 24, 2000.

-Former AWA Tag Team Champion Steve Regal turned 73 on Sunday.

-Len Denton turned 66 on Sunday. He also worked as The Grappler.

-Former TNA wrestler David Young turned 52 on Sunday.

-Kylie Rae (Brianna Sparrey) turned 32 on Sunday.

-The late Bobby Shane (Robert Schoenberger) was born on August 25, 1945. He died in a plane crash at age 29 on February 20, 1975.

-The late Ivan Koloff was born on August 25, 1942. He died of liver failure on February 18, 2017.

-The late Crash Holly (Michael Lockwood) was born on August 25, 1971. He took his own life by overdose on November 6, 2003 at age 32.

-Vince McMahon turned 78 on Saturday.

-Sho Funaki turned 55 on Saturday.

-Tino Sabbatelli (Sabby Piscitelli) turned 40 on Saturday.

-The late Rocky Johnson was born on August 24, 1944. He died at age 75 on January 15, 2020. His death was attributed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot.