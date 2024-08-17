AEW All In lineup: The latest card for the Wembley Stadium event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 25 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship

-MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship/AEW International Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin in a coffin match for the TNT Title

-Casino Gauntlet match for a future shot at the AEW World Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Hook for the FTW Championship

-“The Patriarchy” Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. “Bullet Club Gold” Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. winners of a wildcard match in a four-way London Ladder Match for the AEW Trios Titles

-(Pre-show) Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway

Powell’s POV: The three-way for the AEW Tag Titles and the four-way for the AEW Trios Titles were made official on Collision. The fourth team in the trios match will be determined on Dynamite. My guess is that it will be The Conglomeration, but that’s just speculation. Hook will not be allowed to challenge for the FTW Title again if he loses. Danielson and May won the Owen Hart Cup tournaments to earn their title shots.

