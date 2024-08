CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bobby Lashley and MVP were moved to the alumni section of the WWE website on Friday. The contracts of both wrestlers were reportedly set to expire this summer.

Powell’s POV: Lashley and MVP are said to be interested in putting a version of The Hurt Business together outside WWE. Former Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin is working independently.