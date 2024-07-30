WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the SummerSlam fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed

-Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville

The first Raw after SummerSlam will be held in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena.