What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the SummerSlam fallout edition

July 30, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed

-Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville

Powell’s POV: The first Raw after SummerSlam will be held in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.