NXT Great American Bash night one live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Marko Stunt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Great American Bash night one theme and features Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on Syfy Network at 7CT/8ET. The Great American Bash night two edition will also air on Syfy due to the Olympics. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with an A grade from 60 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) is 27.