WWE Raw on Syfy preview: The lineup for the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins giving referee instructions to CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor

-Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler

-Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Akira Tozawa and Otis

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on Syfy. The SummerSlam fallout show will also air on Syfy due to the Olympics. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.