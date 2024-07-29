What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The SummerSlam go-home show

July 29, 2024

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Champion and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face

-Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for the WWE Team Titles

-U.S. Champion Logan Paul’s homecoming in Cleveland

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

