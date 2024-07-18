TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s Slammiversary go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Contract signing for Moose vs. Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry vs. Steve Maclin in a six-way elimination match for the TNA Title at Slammiversary

-“No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights vs. Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Kushida

-Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards

-Mike Santana vs. JDC

Powell’s POV: TNA Slammiversary will be held Saturday, July 20 in Montreal, Quebec at Verdun Auditorium. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).