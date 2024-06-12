AEW Dynamite in Des Moines (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Fred Curry, Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Peter Maivia, Hector Garza

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. The show features Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Des Moines. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Saturday AEW Collision received an A grade in our post show poll from 30 percent of the voters. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred Curry (Fred Thomas Koury Jr.) is 81.

-Jerry Lynn is 61.

-Mark Henry is 53.

-The late Peter Maivia died after a battle with cancer on June 12, 1982 at age 45.

-The late Hector Garza was born on June 12, 1969. He died on lung cancer on May 26, 2013 at age 43.