NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-A 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave

-Kelani Jordan vs. Michin for the North American Championship

Powell’s POV: Cody Rhodes announced the battle royal on last night’s show and told Trick Williams that while he may know some of the entrants, others will come from “other locker rooms.” The NXT Heatwave PLE will be held on Sunday, July 7 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).