AEW’s Dax Harwood sidelined by a back injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Dax Harwood announced via social media (see below) that he will be taking time away due to a back injury. Harwood said he suffered the injury during FTR’s tag team match against the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty on April 21. Harwood said he tried to work through the injury, but the pain has been excruciating over the last few months. He said he hid the injury until recently and was told by the AEW medical staff that he needed rest of he could risk the injury forcing him to retire. Harwood said he had to be truthful now and is unsure how long he will be sidelined.

Powell’s POV: This likely explains the the belt or brace that Harwood wore during his match on Saturday’s Collision. Here’s wishing Harwood the best in his recovery.