TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship

-Crazzy Steve vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship

-“The Grizzled Young Vets” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. Alex Shelley and Kushida

-Ash By Elegance in action

-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali’s next challenger

-Nic Nemeth promo

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.