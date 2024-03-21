TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.
-Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship
-Crazzy Steve vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship
-“The Grizzled Young Vets” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. Alex Shelley and Kushida
-Ash By Elegance in action
-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali’s next challenger
-Nic Nemeth promo
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.
