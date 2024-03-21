AEW Dynasty lineup: The card AEW’s new pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

-The finals of the tournament to crown new AEW Tag Team Champions

Powell’s POV: We’re a month away with only two matches officially advertised, so the company still has a lot of matches to announce. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events stream via TrillerTV.com internationally). I will cover AEW Dynasty live and a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).