AEW Dynasty lineup: The card AEW’s new pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.
-Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson
-The finals of the tournament to crown new AEW Tag Team Champions
Powell’s POV: We’re a month away with only two matches officially advertised, so the company still has a lot of matches to announce. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events stream via TrillerTV.com internationally). I will cover AEW Dynasty live and a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
