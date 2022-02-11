AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Titles.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Roppongi Vice” Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

-AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match.

-Hook vs. Blake Li.

-Bryan Danielson speaks.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.