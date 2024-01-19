Seth Rollins medical update

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus during his January 15 match against Jinder Mahal. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the details of the injury and added that the hope is that Rollins can avoid surgery.

Powell’s POV: Although noting is official, this seems to be encouraging news when it comes to Rollins’ status for WrestleMania. Per online medical reports, the most severe MCL tears typically require up to six weeks to heal, and a severe meniscus tear can take between six and eight weeks of recovery time. Obviously, the timeline would change if Rollins requires surgery. Rollins is not advertised for the Royal Rumble and has been pulled from upcoming live events. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.