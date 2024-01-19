TNA wrestler KiLynn King to undergo knee surgery

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA wrestler KiLynn King announced that she will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in February. King stated in an Instagram video (see below) that she also suffered LCL and MCL damage. She added that her goal is to return to the ring in nine or ten months.

Powell’s POV: What a shame. King was emotional in the video and said she waited until now to share the news because she needed time to process the news and was also in denial. She has really come into her own and seemed poised for a big year. Here’s wishing her the very best with her surgery and recovery.