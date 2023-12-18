Rey Mysterio reportedly re-signs with WWE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Mysterio is extending his run with WWE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the 49-year-old signed a new contract with the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: It was reported earlier today that Dominik Mysterio re-signed with the company last month. It will be interesting to see if there’s a wave of signings given that WWE seemed to be holding off on negotiating with some wrestlers, presumably due to the merger that led to the formation of TKO.