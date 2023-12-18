AEW’s CJ Perry undergoing surgery

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW performer CJ Perry announced via social media that she remains hospitalized after going to the emergency room on Saturday night due to an infection that spread from her finger to her arm. Perry did not disclose any details regarding the nature of the surgery.

Powell’s POV: We continue to wish Perry the very best. The most recent photo she shared of her infected finger looks better than it did in the photo she shared on Saturday, but it’s obviously a serious situation given that she’s still hospitalized and will be undergoing surgery.