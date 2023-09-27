NXT TV rating for the No Mercy go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 636,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 824,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: The show took a significant hit without a live appearance from Becky Lynch. NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.24 rating. The September 27, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 660,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.