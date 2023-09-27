09/27 Pro Wrestling Boom Flashback (5 Years Ago – 9-19-2018): Court Bauer on the growth of MLW, disputes Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to WWE rumors, differences between pro wrestlers today compared to past eras, departures of MVP and James Storm, more

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast from five years ago this week (9-19-2018) with Jason Powell interviewing Court Bauer. The topics include the growth of Major League Wrestling, the differences between pro wrestlers today compared to past eras, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to WWE rumors, the plan to hold MLW shows on Saturdays rather than Thursdays, the departures of MVP and James Storm from the company, and much more.

