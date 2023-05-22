What's happening...

AEW Fight Forever video game sets release date, Kenny Omega and Tony Khan comment

May 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Monday to announce the release of the AEW Fight Forever video game.

May 22, 2023 – Vienna, Austria and Jacksonville, FL — Arcade wrestling game fans rejoice – it’s almost time to climb the ladder and make yourself famous! THQ Nordic GmbH and All Elite  Wrestling (AEW) today confirmed that they will bring developer YUKE’s highly anticipated arcade  wrestling creation AEW: Fight Forever to PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and  Nintendo® Switch on Thursday, June 29, 2023. 

A word from AEW: Fight Forever creative director Kenny Omega: 

“When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming  team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games  ever,” said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion and World  Tag Team Champion at AEW. “Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE’s and THQ  Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day  for wrestling fans and gamers alike.” 

“Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the  launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting  wrestling action that good things come to those who wait,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head  of Creative of AEW. “With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an  authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW  brings to the table. It’s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed  alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the  planet, and I’m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars.” 

Recognized for its retro approach to design including hand-crafted animations and nostalgic  arcade feel, AEW: Fight Forever presents wrestling fans with their first chance to pull off  wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers  performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, career  mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good  ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await! 

AEW: Fight Forever Features: 

  • Match Types  

o Single Matches 

o Tag-Team

o 3-Way 

o 4-Way  

o Ladder Matches 

o Casino Battle Royale 

o Falls Count Anywhere 

o Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons and, of course, lots of blood) o Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches 

  • Career Mode 
  • Wide Range of Customization Modes 

o Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)  

o Custom Move-Sets  

o Custom Entrances  

o Custom Teams  

o Custom Arenas  

  • Online Multiplayer  
  • And more! 

Follow @aewgames for AEW: Fight Forever for updates, including upcoming pre-order and Elite  Edition details!  

Powell’s POV: It feels like fans had to wait forever for the announcement of the Fight Forever launch date. Here’s hoping that the game turns out to be worth the wait for those fans.

