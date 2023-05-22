Mercedes Mone (f/k/a Sasha Banks) injured at NJPW Resurgence

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mercedes Mone (Mercedes Varnado) suffered an ankle injury during her match with Willow Nightingale at Sunday’s NJPW Resurgence event in Long Beach, California. Mone acknowledged the injury without offering any specifics in a social media post.

WRESTLING!!!!

Phew 😮‍💨 not how I dreamed for tonight to go.

I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.

I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.

Moné

💙@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/6909ByHdli — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 22, 2023

Powell’s POV: It appears as though the wrestlers had to call an audible during the match by having Nightingale beat Mone to become the first New Japan Strong Women’s Champion. There are reports that Mone fractured her ankle, but neither Mone nor NJPW has confirmed the severity of the injury as of this update. Here’s wishing Mercedes the best in her recovery. Chris Vetter’s review of NJPW Resurgence will be available today.