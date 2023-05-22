WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show featuring the brand’s final push for WWE Night of Champions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes appear

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and a partner in a six-man tag team match

-The Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing for Night of Champions

-Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

Powell’s POV: This will be the brand’s go-home show for Saturday’s Night of Champions event. Raw will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.