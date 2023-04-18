WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.815 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down a hair from last week’s 1.818 million average. Raw delivered a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick from last week’s 0.59 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.945 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.919 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.582 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, fourth, and fifth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings, behind only NBA playoff games and an NBA pre-show. The April 18, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.648 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic.