Powell’s WrestleMania 39 predictions: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Title

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Join me for my live review of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday and Sunday beginning with a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will host same night audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: Regardless of which match actually closes the show, this is the true headliner of night one. Is WrestleMania the two-night destruction of The Bloodline? It sure seems that way. This could be the show stealing match of WrestleMania weekend. Even if they just want to tease the end of The Bloodline dominance this weekend, it has to start with a tag title change.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: The story of Ripley avenging her previous WrestleMania loss to Flair would have been much more effective if the babyface/heel dynamic were flipped. I suspect that the WrestleMania crowd will flip it for them by siding with Ripley. The build felt stuck in second gear, but the actual match should deliver in a big way.

Rhea Ripley wins the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio: The slow build to Rey finally agreeing to the match was tremendous. I’m down on the idea of doing angles at the WWE Hall of Fame, but Dom making a dramatic exit at the beginning of his father’s acceptance speech was terrific. The crazy thing is that a match between a father and his actually part of the feel good story of WrestleMania weekend. Rey being inducted into the Hall of Fame in his home state on Friday and then working a high profile match with his son on the industry’s biggest stage on Saturday is about as good as it gets. There’s so much left to do with this feud. Dom taking over the LWO and an eventual mask vs. hair showdown match feel inevitable, so I’m all for keeping the heat on Dom by having him steal the win.

Dominik Mysterio wins.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul: Paul has been getting the best of Rollins since he eliminated him from the Royal Rumble match. He also cost him the U.S. Championship at Elimination Chamber and then punched him out twice on Raw. I like the steady heat and I’m thrilled that Paul is finally leaning into his natural heel role. But it’s time for Rollins to get his revenge. Don’t sleep on this one.

Seth Rollins wins.

Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship: The build consisted of Cena destroying Theory in a single promo. WWE officials are very high on Theory. The goal is clearly for Theory to be stronger after working with Cena than he was before. The only question is whether Cena will be sticking around beyond WrestleMania. If not, then obviously Theory retains. But if Cena is doing more than a one-off, then I could actually see them opening the show with a crowd pleasing win to extend the story. Perhaps it’s wishful thinking that Cena will stick around a bit longer, but let’s go against the grain with one pick.

John Cena wins the U.S. Championship.

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. “Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai: Lynch and Sky came through with a terrific match on Monday’s Raw, and Lynch saved her best mic work for the go-home show. It still felt like it was too little too late for this feud. Even so, it’s a treat to see Trish and Lita back in the ring again and there’s no telling how many more times that will happen, so enjoy it while you can. I suspect Damage CTRL won’t be together much longer.

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita win.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a four-way tag team showcase: I’m surprised that WWE didn’t give the showcase matches some purpose by at least giving the winners tag team title shots at a future date. These are clearly “get more people on the show” matches, but it doesn’t mean this won’t be entertaining given the talent of the teams involved. I’d like to see the Viking Raiders get a boost so that they can eventually serve as quality challengers for the new tag team champions.

The Viking Raiders win.

