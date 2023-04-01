3/31 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Nathan Frazer vs. Javier Bernal, and Valentina Feroz vs. Lash Legend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 59)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 31, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Valentina Feroz made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Valentina Feroz vs. Lash Legend. Feroz attempted a crossbody early only to be caught by Legend. Feroz worked for a kimura as Elektra Lopez appeared in the rampway. Legend powered off Feroz and gained a near fall after a pump kick. Legend choked Feroz across the middle rope and looked to finish but Feroz locked in a sleeper hold. Feroz hit a meteora but was powered off by Legend sending Feroz to the outside. Lopez attempted to interfere but Feroz sent Lopez into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Feroz avoided another kick by Legend and stacked her up in a pinning combination for the win.

Valentina Feroz defeated Lash Legend via pinfall in 3:35.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Nathan Frazer who called Javier Bernal a massive fraud but he appreciates that Bernal has taken it to the best that NXT has to offer. Frazer said he knows it will be a challenge but he doesn’t back away from any challenges.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

2. Nathan Frazer vs. Javier Bernal. Bernal attempted an arm drag but Frazer hung on to the neck and applied a headlock early. Frazer avoided a clothesline coming off the ropes and hit Bernal with a dropkick. Frazer attempted a springboard but Bernal cut him off to turn the momentum in his favor.

Bernal hit a back suplex to gain a two count and applied a stretch working the back of Frazer as the audience attempted to get Frazer back into the match. Frazer hit a enziguri on Bernal and responded with follow up punches and hit a neckbreaker as Frazer looked to finish. Frazer went to the and hit the phoenix splash for the victory.

Nathan Frazer defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 6:47.

John’s Ramblings: The second week in a row of only two matches on the show. The main event is enjoyable enough to seek out if you can’t get enough wrestling this weekend. Happy WrestleMania weekend everybody.