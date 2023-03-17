AEW Dynamite preview: Big match added to Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

-FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan labeled Omega vs. Vikingo a “dream match” while announcing it via social media, and it certainly fits that description for fans of both wrestlers. Additional matches will be announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).