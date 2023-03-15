What's happening...

AEW announces the signing of the MLW Featherweight Champion

March 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Taya Valkyrie made her debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan tweeted shortly thereafter that she is All Elite, which signifies that she’s signed with the company.

Powell’s POV: Valkyrie has been working for MLW as the company’s Featherweight Champion, as well as Impact Wrestling where she was part of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Rosemary and Jessicka. There’s no word yet as to whether her husband John Hennigan, who holds the MLW National Openweight Championship, will follow her to AEW.

