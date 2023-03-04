What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s special edition (no spoilers)

March 4, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Matt Hardy, Lee Moriarty, and Isiah Kassidy

-FTW Champion Hook vs. Peter Avalon

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “The Work Horsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Aaron Solo vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark’s pay-per-view weekend edition streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s review will be available on Sunday.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.