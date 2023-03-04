AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s special edition (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Matt Hardy, Lee Moriarty, and Isiah Kassidy
-FTW Champion Hook vs. Peter Avalon
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “The Work Horsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry
-Aaron Solo vs. Daniel Garcia
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark’s pay-per-view weekend edition streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s review will be available on Sunday.
