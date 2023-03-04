Ronda Rousey injury update after she missed a scheduled WWE Smackdown match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ronda Rousey was unable to work a tag team match that was advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that Rousey aggravated an injury that is not expected to prevent her from wrestling at WrestleMania 39.

Powell’s POV: Rousey was scheduled to team with Shayna Baszler for a match against Tegan Nox and Natalya on Smackdown. The match was changed to Baszler vs. Nox after a brief backstage injury angle. Rousey appeared at ringside for the singles match with her arm in a sling. It’s obviously good news that the injury is considered minor enough that it won’t prevent her from working the company’s biggest show of the year.