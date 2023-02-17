What's happening...

02/17 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Slam Dunk edition with “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. AR Fox, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin for the AEW Trios Titles, Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen for the TBS Title, Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland, and Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

February 17, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. AR Fox, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin for the AEW Trios Titles, Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen for the TBS Title, Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland, and Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia, and more (25:41)…

Click here to stream or download the February 17 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.