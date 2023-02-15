What's happening...

MLW Underground preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show on Reelz 

February 15, 2023

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

-The Billington Bulldogs in action

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.