NXT TV rating for the final episode of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 588,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 705,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 25th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating. The ratings are delayed this week and next week due to the holidays, but the AEW Dynamite numbers should be out this afternoon. The December 28, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 662,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the NXT WarGames fallout show.